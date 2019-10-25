Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near Bridge of Orchy

A 30-year-old tourist from Germany has died after a crash involving a minibus and a water tanker in Argyll and Bute.

The man died at the scene of the accident, which took place at 12:15 on Wednesday on the A82 in the Bridge of Orchy area.

Eight other people were injured in the crash.

Police said their inquiries were continuing and asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Ch Insp Darren Faulds said: "Sadly one person died and several others were seriously injured, and our thoughts are with their families and friends."

He also thanked the public for their patience while officers were carrying out investigation work.

The road was closed for 11 hours following the crash, with a lengthy diversion in place.