Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption If anyone knows who the suspects are, they are asked to contact police

Police in Glasgow are trying to trace 20 men in connection with disorder in the city on the day Celtic won their "treble treble" campaign.

CCTV images of men detectives believe can help them with their inquiries have been released.

Police said "a number of incidents" took place in the city centre on Saturday 25 May after the Scottish Cup Final.

Earlier, Celtic had defeated Hearts 2 - 1 in the match at Hampden Park.

The victory was followed by an open-top bus tour through Glasgow which had to be cut short for safety reasons after supporters spilled onto the route.

Anyone who recognises any of the men in the images is asked to contact officers at Kirkintilloch police office and ask for 'Operation Miramar'.