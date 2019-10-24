Govan riot: Detectives launch CCTV appeal

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Detectives have released CCTV stills of eight people they want to speak to.

Police investigating a riot which broke out when an Irish republican march was met by a counter-protest have released images of people they want to speak to.

The trouble flared after demonstrators targeted a planned march in Glasgow's Govan area by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band.

Officers were forced to block off Govan Road on 30 August.

Anyone who knows the identity of any of the eight individuals is asked to contact police at Govan.

Alternatively members of the public are asked to email: OperationPindot@scotland.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers.

The images released feature six men and two women.

The Irish Unity march was planned to start at 18:30 in Elder Park but it was met by a large counter demonstration from loyalist groups at about 19:00.

Mounted officers, a helicopter and dog units also responded to the "significant disorder".

Witnesses also reported the use of smoke bombs during violence which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later condemned as "utterly unacceptable".