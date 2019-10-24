Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Anthony Smith will be sentenced next month

A Celtic fan has admitted invading the pitch with a two-year-old boy to celebrate a goal against Rangers.

Anthony Smith, 32, was among supporters who took to the field after Odsonne Edouard scored in a derby win at Parkhead in March.

He ran onto the pitch holding the young boy, took out his mobile phone to take pictures and waved his arms.

Smith, from Parkhead, Glasgow, admitted committing a breach of the peace at the city's sheriff court.

He was acquitted of a charge of causing the child unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

Sentence was deferred for reports by Sheriff Neil MacKinnon until next month and Smith was granted bail.