Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at an industrial estate in Clydebank, close to Yoker station.

Pictures posted on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from a blazing building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said six fire engines were sent to the scene on Hamilton Street at about 17:44.

A specialist unit was also sent to the incident due to the risk that hazardous substances could be involved.

There were no reports of any injuries.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: "Crews are still there and working to make the area safe."