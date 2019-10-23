Firefighters tackle Clydebank industrial unit blaze
23 October 2019
Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at an industrial estate in Clydebank, close to Yoker station.
Pictures posted on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from a blazing building.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said six fire engines were sent to the scene on Hamilton Street at about 17:44.
A specialist unit was also sent to the incident due to the risk that hazardous substances could be involved.
There were no reports of any injuries.
An SFRS spokeswoman said: "Crews are still there and working to make the area safe."
Fire in clydebank pic.twitter.com/WDZmDfiSMh— wit wit wit 🔴⚪🔵🍋 (@Skooshbear75) October 23, 2019
