Image copyright Google Image caption The gang targeted a house in Kirkhall Gardens, Ardrossan on Tuesday evening

A masked gang threatened an 11-year-old girl during a robbery at a house in North Ayrshire.

Police said four or five men forced their way into the property in Kirkhall Gardens, Ardrossan, at about 18:55 on Tuesday.

The suspects escaped with cash, jewellery and personal items and were last seen getting into a dark car.

A force spokeswoman said the girl was uninjured but left in a "very distressed state".

Det Insp Mick Carr said: "This was a horrific experience for anyone to endure never mind a young girl and therefore it is vital that we trace the persons responsible.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen the group of men hanging around the area prior to the robbery taking place or anyone who may have seen them fleeing the scene in a dark coloured saloon car."

He also urged anyone who was passing the street around the time and who may have dash cam footage to get in touch.