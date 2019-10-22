Image caption Adnan Ahmed was convicted of five counts of threatening and abusive behaviour towards young women

A so-called pick-up artist who targeted "young and vulnerable" women has been jailed for two years.

Adnan Ahmed - who called himself Addy A-game - secretly filmed himself approaching dozens of women in Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

Ahmed, 38, was convicted last month of threatening and abusive behaviour towards five women.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Police launched an investigation after his actions were revealed by the BBC's The Social earlier this year.

Five young women, aged between 16 and 21, gave evidence about how they had been alarmed and intimidated by his approaches in Glasgow city centre and Uddingston.

He has been in prison on remand since January and in September he was found guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Lindsay Wood said he had showed a lack of remorse for his crimes and there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

Image caption Adnan Ahmed, also known as Addy A-game, approaches women in the street

A BBC investigation earlier this year revealed how Ahmed would approach female strangers in the street, often secretly filming his encounters.

He posted videos on YouTube, boasting of having sex with some women hours after having first met them, and claiming he wanted to teach other men how to pick up women.

In the videos, he offered advice on how to overcome "last-minute resistance" to sex. One clip included audio of a woman apparently recorded during sex.

Ahmed was part of a global network of "pick-up artists" who practise what they call "game".

YouTube has since removed hundreds of videos and deactivated two channels run by Addy A-Game and another group called Street Attraction following a BBC investigation into the online industry.