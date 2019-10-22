Second man charged over Glasgow tower block death
22 October 2019
Police have made a second arrest after a man's body was found at a Glasgow flat.
Steven Clark, 45, was found dead at a property in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, on 14 October.
Christopher Lawson, 19, was charged with murder when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
A 46-year-old man has also been charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court later.
When Mr Lawson appeared in court he made no plea and was remanded in custody.