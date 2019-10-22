Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman was climbing Ben Cruachan with her husband and three children when she fell

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with head, back and leg injuries after falling on a hill near Oban.

Mountain rescue crews reached the woman on Ben Cruachan on Monday evening in an operation coordinated by police in Glasgow.

She had been descending the hill when the accident happened.

Her husband and three children were safely escorted from the area by rescuers.