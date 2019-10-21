Teenager accused of murdering man in Glasgow flat
- 21 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager accused of murdering a man in a Glasgow flat has appeared in court.
Christopher Lawson, 19, was charged with the murder of Steven Clark, 45, who was found dead last week at a block of flats in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill.
Mr Lawson made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.
The case was committed for further examination and proceedings will continue within eight days.