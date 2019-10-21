Image caption Mr Clark's body was found inside a flat in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill

A teenager accused of murdering a man in a Glasgow flat has appeared in court.

Christopher Lawson, 19, was charged with the murder of Steven Clark, 45, who was found dead last week at a block of flats in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill.

Mr Lawson made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

The case was committed for further examination and proceedings will continue within eight days.