Image copyright PA Media

Hundreds of people have marched through the streets of Glasgow for a "Love Rally" to show their support for those who have experienced care.

Crowds gathered at Glasgow Green before walking to George Square.

Several speakers addressed the crowd in a bid to "show love" for people who grow up in care, saying a lack of love has consequences throughout a person's life.

Many carried placards and banners adorned with positive messages.

Members of the Scottish Parliament were also invited to attend, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeting her apologies at being unable to make the event.

She wrote: "Best wishes to everyone attending the #LoveRally today - sorry I can't be there in person but my (heart emoji) is with you."

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, however, did join the event and spoke to the marchers as they congregated in the square.

The rally was organised by Who Cares? Scotland, an organisation working for and on behalf of care experienced people.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The marchers made their way from Glasgow Green to George Square

Kevin Browne-MacLeod from the group said: "According to our records, care experienced people have been asking to be loved since at least the 1970s.

"Procedures, resources and attitudes have all gotten in the way. Love isn't a controversial idea.

"Somewhere along the way, someone decided that love wasn't an essential part of a care experienced person's day. We're marching to change that.

"Almost three years ago today, the first minister promised to build a care system built on love. This march is about holding her to that promise.

"It's also about letting the people of Scotland know that we all have a role to play in supporting care experienced people be loved and reach their potential."