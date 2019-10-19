Teenager charged over Glasgow flat death
- 19 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been charged after a man was found dead in a Glasgow flat.
The body of Steven Clark, also known as Steven Robinson, was found in a block in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, at 19:55 on Monday.
A 19-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the 45-year-old's death, police confirmed on Saturday.
He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, while a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.