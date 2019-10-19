Teenager charged over Glasgow flat death

Image caption Mr Clark's body was found inside a flat in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill

A teenager has been charged after a man was found dead in a Glasgow flat.

The body of Steven Clark, also known as Steven Robinson, was found in a block in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, at 19:55 on Monday.

A 19-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the 45-year-old's death, police confirmed on Saturday.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, while a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.