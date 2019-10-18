Image copyright Facebook Image caption Gary More was shot outside his home

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot outside his home in North Lanarkshire.

Gary More, 32, was attacked in Gartness, near Airdrie, on 6 September 2018.

Police said the shooting happened at about 20:10 when several people, including children, were in the area.

A 23-year-old who has been arrested and charged is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

In February a 43-year-old man was charged in connection with Mr More's death and a 35-year-old was charged in connection with alleged threats.

Det Supt Allan Burton, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "This has been a long and complex investigation however Police Scotland is determined to bring justice for Gary's family.

"This arrest has been achieved through the dedication of the officers and staff working on the enquiry, however the work is not yet done, and we will continue our efforts to ensure all those involved in Gary's death are brought before the courts to answer for their crimes."