Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was assaulted to the danger of her life on Young Street, Wishaw, last July

A grandmother has been jailed for three years for stabbing another woman with a screwdriver and then hitting her on the head with an electronic tablet.

Josephine O'Dwyer, 35, was convicted of assaulting Jade Johnstone to the danger of her life at Young Street, Wishaw, last July while acting with others.

O'Dwyer was originally charged with attempted murder but the jury returned a guilty verdict to the lesser charge.

The victim was chased out of her home before the unprovoked attack.

'Permanent scarring'

The High Court in Glasgow heard Miss Johnstone was then stabbed in the chest and back and suffered a collapsed lung.

Judge Lord Matthews told O'Dwyer: "The jury found you guilty of assaulting the complainer with a screwdriver and hitting her on the head with an electronic tablet. This originally started as attempted murder.

"Miss Jordan arrived at hospital with a wound to the front of her chest and another stab wound to her back. She has been left with permanent scarring.

"You chased her out of her house and then committed this offence."

Defence counsel Tim Niven-Smith said Miss O'Dwyer, of Wishaw, had a still birth last June, a month before the attack.

The court heard she has two daughters and a grandchild.