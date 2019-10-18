BMW deliberately set on fire on Glasgow street
- 18 October 2019
A BMW was deliberately set on fire in the south of Glasgow sparking a police investigation.
Officers and firefighters were called to Millwood Street, at the junction with Deanston Drive, in Shawlands at about 22:45 on Thursday.
The blaze was extinguished leaving the BMW and a nearby Suzuki damaged.
Police say they suspect the fire was started deliberately and inquiries are ongoing.