Scottish man reported missing in Barcelona

A search effort has been launched to find a Scottish man who has gone missing in Spain.

Jordan Dean Lindsay, from Cambuslang, was last seen by friends in Barcelona's Gothic Quarter in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 32-year-old worked as a club promoter in Aberdeen and Glasgow, before moving to London.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was in contact with Spanish authorities.

Mr Lindsay's friends last saw him at about 02:40 on Monday.

The Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the Spanish authorities and supporting friends of a missing British man in Barcelona."