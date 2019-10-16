Image caption Mr Clark's body was found inside a flat in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of a man's body in a Glasgow flat.

Steven Clark, or Robinson, was found dead in a block in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, at 19:55 on Monday.

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday has been released pending further inquiries.

Detectives investigating the 49-year-old's death have appealed for help from taxi drivers and takeaway delivery drivers who may have been in the area.

Det Ch Insp Stevie Wallace said: "Extensive police inquiries are ongoing in Carrbridge Drive at this time. Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area to provide more information that will help us trace the person or persons responsible.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Maryhill area of Glasgow between midnight, Sunday into Monday, and 20:00 on Monday night, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, witnessed any strange activity or anyone acting out of character, to please get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal directly to any taxi or fast-food delivery drivers who may have been working in the area that night. If you encountered anyone suspicious or had collections or drop-offs there during this period please report it to us."

A post-mortem will take place to establish the exact cause of Mr Clark's death.

His relatives have been informed and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.