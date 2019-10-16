Image caption Adnan Ahmed was convicted of five counts of threatening and abusive behaviour towards young women

A so-called pick-up artist has been told he must remain in prison while it is determined if his activities were sexually motivated.

Adnan Ahmed, 38, was convicted last month of threatening and abusive behaviour in Glasgow city centre.

Police launched an investigation after his actions were revealed by the BBC's The Social earlier this year.

Ahmed, who called himself Addy A-game, secretly filmed himself approaching dozens of women.

Last week, a BBC Scotland investigation into the global seduction industry was published and YouTube removed over a hundred videos for violating its rules on nudity and sexual conduct.

Ahmed's victims were aged between 16 and 21.

Image caption Adnan Ahmed, also known as Addy A-game, approaches women in the street

Sheriff Lindsay Wood remanded Ahmed until Tuesday to determine whether he should be put on the sex offenders register for his conviction.

The court heard a new case had came to light which applies to Ahmed and needs to be taken into consideration by both parties.

Sheriff Wood said: "I invite parties to make submissions on the question of whether there was a significant sexual element to the five offences on which Mr Ahmed was convicted."

Secret recordings

Ahmed has been remanded since January this year - which is the equivalent of an 18-month sentence.

His lawyer Donna Armstrong asked for bail but this was refused.

Ahmed posted his controversial encounters on YouTube under the name 'Addy A-Game'.

The videos removed for violating YouTube's rules on nudity and sexual conduct were linked to channels highlighted in the BBC investigation - D.W.L.F Game and Street Attraction.

They included what the men say are secret recordings of women having sex.

In September, Adnan Ahmed, who ran the D.W.L.F Game channel and called himself Addy A-Game, was convicted of five counts of threatening and abusive behaviour towards young women.

Street Attraction insisted they had done nothing wrong.

