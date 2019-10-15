Homes in Clydebank evacuated after 'explosive device' found in shed
- 15 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have evacuated homes in a street in West Dunbartonshire after reports that an explosive device had been found in a shed.
A 100m (109 yds) cordon was put in place around Beeches Road, Clydebank, following the discovery at 11:55 but has since been lifted.
Officers from the explosive ordnance disposal team plan to carry out a controlled explosion in a nearby field.
A police spokesman said: "We are asking people to stay away from the area."