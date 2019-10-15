Detectives investigate suspicious death of man in Glasgow flat
- 15 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a man in a flat in Glasgow is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
The body of the 45-year-old was found in the building on Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, at about 19:55 on Monday.
Forensic examiners were in attendance at the scene on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said a post-mortem would take place to establish the exact cause of the man's death and their inquiries were continuing.