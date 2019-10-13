Image copyright @JohnAitken90

Four people, including two schoolboys, have been arrested following disorder at a republican demonstration in Glasgow.

The large-scale disturbance, which led to riot police being called in, happened in Govan on 30 August.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15 and two men, aged 20 and 30, were arrested on Friday and later released to appear at court at a later date.

Officers have been gathering CCTV and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

'Gathering intelligence'

Det Insp Peter Sharp said: "These arrests are testament to our relentless pursuit of bringing to justice those responsible for carrying out large-scale disorder in the streets of Govan.

"Officers have been working tirelessly in the community, gathering intelligence and reviewing CCTV footage to reveal the perpetrators of this campaign of disorder.

"We will not stop until every one of them is identified, charged and brought to justice and I hope these arrests send an unequivocal message of our intent and our commitment to our communities."

Image copyright @JustShelbyMay

He added: "I would like to use today's progress as an opportunity to thank the public for their contribution into this investigation and to re-appeal to them for more information.

"Even if you think the information or mobile footage you have might not be of use, get in touch and let us make that decision for you."

Police Scotland has set up a dedicated and confidential email address OperationPindot@scotland.pnn.police.uk for the public to send information, video footage or photographs relating to the incident.

Riot police, mounted officers, a helicopter and dog units were called in following the Irish Unity march and counter protest in Glasgow.

The planned march through Govan, by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, was met by hundreds of "disruptive" counter demonstrators.