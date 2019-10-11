Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Christopher Nicol was killed in front of his two young children

The mother of a man who was stabbed to death in front of his young children has appealed for information to catch his killer.

Christopher Nicol, 27, was attacked inside his flat in Maple Road, Greenock, on 26 September.

Police believe the killer knew Mr Nicol and wrongly thought there was a large amount of cash in the flat.

His mother Karen told a police press conference he was a "brilliant dad who worshipped his children".

Mr Nicol's children, aged five and six, have been receiving professional support.

Image caption Karen Nicol urged anyone with information to come forward

His mother said he "would have done anything for his children" and the family were devastated by his death.

She urged anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus said police had received a good response from their stop-and-chat exercise in Greenock, but said he firmly believed there was still crucial information that had not been given to officers.

He said he remained convinced that Mr Nicol was specifically targeted.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus said he remained convinced that Mr Nicol was targeted

The killer entered the flat after barging past Mr Nicol's girlfriend when she answered the door about 21:00.

He has been described as white, aged 20-30, about 5ft 9in tall, with a slim build. He had a local accent, and an unkempt, reddish, brown beard and moustache. Officers say he also had "bad teeth", with some visibly missing.

He was wearing a black beanie hat with a logo, possibly Timberland, a black top and black jeans or bottoms.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland via their non-emergency line.