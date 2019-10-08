Colin MacDonald death: Man charged with murder
A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man found on a street in North Lanarkshire.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance at the home of Colin MacDonald, 59, in Frew Street, Airdrie shortly after midnight on 19 August.
A short time later Mr MacDonald was discovered badly injured in the nearby village of Greengairs.
He was taken to Monklands Hospital but died the following day.
The arrested man is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday.