Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Chihuahua Coco was stolen and her owner fears for her safety

A woman was punched in the face and robbed of her dog at knifepoint while walking in the west end of Glasgow.

Amy Henderson was exercising her nine-month-old Chihuahua Coco on Broomhill Lane at 23:20 on Sunday when she was attacked.

The robber had stepped out of the passenger side of a blue Ford Fiesta which was being driven by another man.

Following the attack, Ms Henderson posted an appeal on Facebook for witnesses.

The 25-year-old, who was walking with a 23-year-old man at the time of the attack, wrote: "I was attacked & my dog was stolen from me could everyone please keep there eyes out for my baby & please share this post & help me find her please there will be a reward for any information please help me."

Detectives are studying CCTV footage in a bid to identify the men who were in the car.

Cloned number plate

Ms Henderson noted down the licence plate but it was found to have been cloned from another vehicle.

The attacker is described as approximately 25 to 26 years old, 5ft 4in tall and of slim build. He was wearing black clothing, possibly with a hooded top, and appeared to be scruffy.

Det Con Joseph Keith of Greater Glasgow Police, said: "Although the woman did not require any hospital treatment, this has been a very traumatic incident for her. She has been left very upset and worried for the safety of her dog, Coco.

"We are keen to trace the dog and the person responsible for this and I'd urge anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything or anyone with information about the dogs' whereabouts to get in touch."