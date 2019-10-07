Image copyright Google Image caption British Transport Police confirmed officers the alarm was raised during the evening rush hour

A teenager is critically ill after he was stabbed at a railway station in South Lanarkshire.

British Transport Police confirmed the alarm was raised at about 17:13 at Rutherglen station.

A BTP spokesman said: "A teenage boy suffered wounds to his leg and chest, he has been taken to hospital and is reported to be in a critical condition.

"Officers remain at the scene and inquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Police Scotland officers are also at the station and Scotrail confirmed services were unable to stop there for the time being.