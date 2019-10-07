Image copyright Google Image caption The union says the strike was suspended after a meeting with council officials

A two-day strike by some teachers at a secondary school in Glasgow has been called off at the last minute.

Members of the NASUWT at Rosshall Academy were due to go on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is part of a wider dispute over alleged bullying and harassment but parents and carers have now been told students should attend as normal.

The union says the strike was suspended after "positive progress" at a meeting with council officials.

The NASUWT recently set up a hotline for members in the city to report experiences of alleged bullying and harassment.

It said it received dozens of recorded messages and text messages from teachers sharing their experiences.

Some reported feeling intimidated, belittled and harassed in the workplace or complained they had received little support, particularly when they reported incidents of pupil indiscipline.

It is understood the union's concerns relate to a number of schools and not Rosshall Academy in particular.