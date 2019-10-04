Image copyright Google Image caption Ibrox Community Complex will be taken over by the Rangers Charity Foundation if the lease deal is approved, but will not be used as a fan zone

A sports facility which was at the centre of a fan zone row that sparked a major political fall-out is set to be leased to Rangers Charity Foundation.

Councillors are being asked to approve a 25-year lease of the Ibrox Community Complex for £750 per year.

The site - across the road from Ibrox Stadium - will be leased from Glasgow Life to the charity.

But terms of the deal would prohibit the complex's use as a fan zone - and block alcohol sales on the site.

The foundation submitted a bid for the lease after the quality of the facility deteriorated due to budget constraints within Glasgow Life.

Backed by Rangers FC, the charity will invest around £250,000 in a replacement synthetic pitch and promote new initiatives, including promoting community women's football, employability and recovery programmes.

'Stoking sectarian bigotry'

Last year, controversy arose when Rangers were refused permission, by Glasgow Life, the authority's cultural and sporting arm, to use the complex as a fan zone.

It sparked a row amid allegations that the council's deputy leader David McDonald had intervened to block the move.

Labour and Tory politicians, who criticised the authority over the decision, were accused of stoking sectarian bigotry by council leader Susan Aitken.

"Glasgow Life has confirmed that no significant investment is planned due to competing priorities and other financial pressures," a report to councillors stated.

"The ICC has struggled to attract and maintain a core programme of users in recent years, with declining usage levels largely attributed to the quality of the facilities when compared to other nearby Glasgow Life venues."

It is proposed an advisory management board, made up of Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Life, Ibrox Primary School, the charity foundation and Rangers FC, should be formed to decide the programme of activities at the premises.

Image copyright Google Image caption A need was identified to upgrade the facilities at Ibrox Community Complex

The report added: "Through community partnership and in collaboration with key stakeholders, the charity foundation would protect existing use of the venue by community groups and seek to significantly reanimate the use of the facility through additional community lets, making the ICC an improved and more sustainable community asset."

Public consultation on the proposed lease was held between June and August, with 758 responses.

'Redeploying staff'

"The consultation showed significant support for upgrading the facilities at the ICC and for the proposal put forward by the foundation," the report revealed.

A rent review would be carried out every five years. Councillors will meet on Thursday to make a decision on the proposal.

The council's report said: "Should the proposal be agreed, this will result in services currently delivered by Glasgow Life being ended.

"Glasgow Life would consult fully with staff and trade unions on the implications of this, redeploying affected staff to other Glasgow Life facilities."

Story provided by local democracy reporter Drew Sandelands