A restaurant in South Lanarkshire has been severely damaged after being ram-raided and set on fire.

San Vincenzo in Main Street, Bothwell, was targeted at 01:00 on Thursday.

Firefighters attending the blaze found the red Vauxhall Corsa used in the ram-raid in the middle of the restaurant.

The owners posted on social media: "Sadly they won. San Vincenzo has been destroyed to all our customers, you supported us through out it all.. will they ever stop who knows."

They added: "To say we are devastated is an understatement. We are not sure what the path forward holds. What can we say. We failed, The beast was greater than us."

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.