Airport 'suspicious package' declared safe

Suspicious cargo at the centre of an emergency response at Glasgow airport has been declared safe.

An exclusion zone was put in place around an aircraft after concerns were raised about a package on a KLM flight arriving from Amsterdam.

Police said it related to a spillage from cargo on board the plane.

A spokesman for the airport said the incident was stood down at 13:25 after the package was found to be safe by the emergency services.

Part of the international terminal was evacuated and closed off but all other areas of the airport remained fully operational.

Pictures from the airport showed a large number of emergency vehicles, including several fire appliances, ambulances and an environmental protection unit, close to the runway.