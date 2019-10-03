Image copyright SPT Image caption A man was hurt after falling onto Subway tracks

Glasgow's Subway services have been suspended after a man was hurt in a fall onto rail tracks.

Emergency services were called to Bridge Street station in the south of the city just before midday on Thursday.

It is believed the man, who is blind, fell onto tracks with his guide dog.

He was treated at the scene and then taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The dog is being cared for by the SSPCA.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 11.59 hours to attend an incident Glasgow's Bridge Street Subway station.

"We sent an ambulance, a critical care advanced practitioner, the trauma team and the special operations response team to scene.

"One male patient was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital travelling with the trauma team."

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said a casualty was on the tracks and officers and paramedics were on scene.

Glasgow Subway tweeted that both Inner and Outer Circles were halted due to a passenger related incident.