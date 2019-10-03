Image copyright Spindrift Image caption The court heard that Steven Shillan appeared to have a "deviant interest" in forced sex

A man who sexually assaulted a stranger and told her "I am going to rape you" has been jailed for six years.

Steven Shillan pounced on the 34-year-old as she walked in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, in May.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that her partner was nearby and dragged Shillan off her.

Lord Boyd said he was "in no doubt" the 21-year-old would have "persevered" in his bid to rape the woman had her partner had not intervened.

Footprint on face

Shillan, from Alexandria, was caught after being recognised from CCTV footage. The victim's blood was found on his jeans and trainers.

At an earlier hearing, he admitted sexually assaulting the woman with intent to rape.

The court was told the groundskeeper appeared to have a "deviant interest" in forced sex.

Shillan had grabbed the woman as she walked near Alexandria's Argyll Estate.

He put his arm around her neck before punching and kicking her and stamping on her face.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said the force was such his footprint was "clearly visible".

Fallout with sister

The woman was described as "hysterical" with her face covered in blood. She was later treated for bruising and swelling.

Mr McGuire said: "The attack has had a profound and continuing effect on her."

The court was told Shillan partly blamed what he done on a fall-out with his sister.

Kevin McCallum, defending, said he now accepted what happened was "reprehensible".

Lord Boyd told him: "I am in no doubt that had the woman's partner not arrived and forced you off her, you would have persevered in your bid to rape her."

Shillan will be supervised for a further two years after his release.