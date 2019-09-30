Murder inquiry after teenager hit by van

Image copyright POLICE SCOTLAND Image caption Liam Hendry was murdered during a brawl in the east end of Glasgow

The death of a teenager who was hit by a van in the east end of Glasgow is being treated as murder.

Liam Hendry, 18, was in a flat with friends when he heard a brawl at about 06:45 on Sunday.

The group went outside on to on Barrowfield Street where the van was driven at them, fatally injuring Mr Hendry.

A 20-year-old man was also attacked following the incident and is critical condition

Mr Hendry, who lived nearby on Barrowfield Gardens, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Image caption A tent was erected while forensic experts examined the scene

The van was found by officers with the door left lying open at the time of the attack.

A large section of the road was sealed off and a forensic tent was erected at the roadside.

Police have since launched a murder inquiry and are checking CCTV in the area.

Det Insp Greig Wilkie has urged anyone with information on the incident to get in touch via Police Scotland's non-emergency line.