A teenager has died and a 20-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after they were hit by a van in the east end of Glasgow.

The incident happened on Barrowfield Street at about 06:45.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police said inquires were at a very early stage and urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: "At around 6.45am an 18-year-old man was struck by a van in Barrowfield Street in Glasgow.

"He was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.

"A second man, aged 20 years, has also been seriously injured and has been taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is described by medical staff as being critical."