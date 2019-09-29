Image copyright PA Image caption The Great Scottish Run is one of the country's biggest sporting events

Elite athletes will join thousands of amateur running enthusiasts on the streets of Glasgow for the Great Scottish Run.

One of the country's biggest sporting fixtures, it began on Saturday with family, charity and junior events.

On Sunday, the focus switches to the 10K and half marathon, which both finish on Glasgow Green.

In the main event, England's Chris Thompson will aim to become the first British athlete to win three titles.

His hat-trick bid comes after he defeated Callum Hawkins in 2017 and double Commonwealth champion Mike Shelley in 2018.

TV and radio presenter Jenni Falconer will start the race alongside Olympian Sally Gunnell.

Looking ahead to the race, Thompson said: "No Briton has won it three times in a row so it would be nice to get that record.

"I know the course well now so hopefully that will give me an edge, and what I also know is that the support on the streets will be as good as ever.

"Glaswegians really know their sport and they always turn out in force to support the athletes, which makes this race a special one to come back to."

Image copyright Great Scottish Run Image caption Chris Thompson is aiming to win the half marathon for the third year in a row

He will face competition from Kenyan trio Stephen Kiprop, Micah Kogo and Timothy Torotich.

In the women's race, Edith Chelimo will be the one to watch in a race won last year by Mare Dibaba.

The Kenyan raced to victory in last year's Cardiff Half Marathon in 65.52 which placed her in the top 10 all-time half marathon rankings.

Among the amateur runners taking part is 71-year-old Stewart Jameson who is aiming to complete his 37th event in a row.

A number of road closures have been in place across the city over the weekend.

The 10K and half marathon events will be streamed live from 11:15 to 13:15 on the BBC Sport Website.

A special highlights programme will be screened on Monday 30 September at 19:00.