Image copyright PA Image caption The Great Scottish Run is one of the country's biggest sporting events

Thousands of runners, from toddlers to elite athletes, will take to the streets of Glasgow this weekend.

The Great Scottish Run festival gets under way in George Square with the 100m toddler dash followed by the junior 2.5k and the 1 mile family run.

On Sunday the focus will switch to the 10k and half marathon, which both finish on Glasgow Green.

In the main event, England's Chris Thompson will aim to become the first British athlete to win three titles

On Saturday, entertainment will also be provided by the mascot race, which will feature giant characters from some of the city's best known charities.

Image copyright Great Scottish Run Image caption Chris Thompson is aiming to win the half marathon for the third year in a row

Sunday will see elite athletes line up for the half marathon distance alongside ordinary runners taking on the 10k or half marathon challenge.

Former Olympic champion Sally Gunnell and TV presenter Jenni Falconer will start the race.

Thompson's hat trick bid comes after he defeated Callum Hawkins in 2017 and double Commonwealth champion Mike Shelley in 2018.

'Know their sport'

Looking ahead to the race, he said: "No Briton has won it three times in a row so it would be nice to get that record.

"I know the course well now so hopefully that'll give me an edge, and what I also know is that the support on the streets will be as good as ever.

"Glaswegians really know their sport and they always turn out in force to support the athletes, which makes this race a special one to come back to."

He will face competition from Kenyan trio Stephen Kiprop, Micah Kogo and Timothy Torotich.

In the women's race, Edith Chelimo will be the one to watch in a race won last year by Mare Dibaba.

The Kenyan raced to victory in last year's Cardiff Half Marathon in 65.52 which placed her in the top ten all-time half marathon rankings.

Among the ordinary runners taking part is 71 year-old Stewart Jameson who is aiming to complete his 37th event in a row.

A number of road closures will be in place across the city over the weekend.

The 10K and Half Marathon events will be streamed live from 11:15 to 13:15 on the BBC Sport Website.

A special highlights programme will be screened on Monday 30 September at 19:00.