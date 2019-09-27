Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident on Maple Road, Greenock, was reported as a disturbance on Thursday night.

A murder investigation has begun after a man was stabbed to death in Greenock in a "targeted attack".

The 27-year-old, who has not been named, was found inside a flat on Maple Road and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident was reported as a disturbance at about 21:15 on Thursday.

The attacker is described as white, between 20 to 30 with short dark hair, facial hair and top and bottom front teeth missing.

He was wearing a black Timberland beanie hat, black jumper and black jeans.

Det Chief Insp Martin Fergus, of the West Major Investigation Team, said: "We are appealing for anyone who saw a man fitting this description either before or after the incident to contact us.

"Similarly, if anyone has any relevant information about this incident that could help our investigation, please speak to us.

"We believe this was a targeted attack and our inquiries are ongoing."