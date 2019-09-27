Man charged in connection with Glasgow flat death

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Savage was found dead on 17 September

A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a death in Glasgow.

Steven Savage, who was 43, was pronounced dead at the scene in a flat in Yoker.

The discovery came after police were called to Halley Place at about 17:00 on 17 September.

The 59-year-old will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.