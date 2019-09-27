Man charged in connection with Glasgow flat death
- 27 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a death in Glasgow.
Steven Savage, who was 43, was pronounced dead at the scene in a flat in Yoker.
The discovery came after police were called to Halley Place at about 17:00 on 17 September.
The 59-year-old will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.