A "predatory" pick-up artist who posted footage of his victims online has been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Adnan Ahmed - who called himself Addy A-game - was found guilty of five charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Police began an investigation after his behaviour was revealed by the BBC's The Social earlier this year.

Ahmed, 38, had secretly filmed himself approaching dozens of women in Glasgow and in Eastern Europe.

The BBC investigation revealed how he had posted footage of the encounters on his YouTube channel, including audio recorded during sex.

Ahmed described himself a dating and lifestyle coach, and insisted that what he did was "educational".

But a number of women gave evidence during the trial that they had been upset and intimidated by his approaches.

Remanding him in custody pending sentence, Sheriff Lindsay Wood said: "These convictions were a course of criminal contact involving young girls who were affected in a variety of ways.

"Two of them were school girls and another was particularly vulnerable. These are of public concern."

Jurors heard how Ahmed approached two schoolgirls in a secluded lane in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, in 2016, when they were aged 16 and 17.

One of them told jurors he called her "pretty" and made her feel "uncomfortable."

She added: "He asked me if I was at school and what I was doing at school.

"He was asking if I had a boyfriend and I said no.

"He asked me if I was married as I was wearing a ring but not on my wedding ring finger.

"I said no and walked away.

"He then asked for my number and wanted to know if I wanted to go for coffee - I said no."

A 21-year-old woman broke down in court when she described how Ahmed followed her through Glasgow city centre in 2016.

The woman said: "He tried to pull me close to him so he could kiss me, so I pushed him away.

"He put his hand on my cheek and other hand on my back and pulled me in.

"He just had pure lust in his eyes."

A 20-year-old woman thought that Ahmed was playing a practical joke on her when he approached her on Glasgow's Buchanan Street in November last year.

She said: "He gave me a compliment and said that I looked like Kim Kardashian."

The woman told jurors that she felt "uncomfortable" and "intimidated" by Ahmed.

He later messaged her on Instagram but she blocked him when he called her "racist" for rejecting his advances.

Lawyer, Donna Armstrong, defending said: "He didn't want to cause anyone fear or alarm."

Ahmed, from Maryhill, Glasgow, was found guilty by a majority verdict.