Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fernando Ricksen scoring for Rangers

The funeral of ex-Rangers player Fernando Ricksen will take place in Glasgow later.

The Dutch international died last week at the age of 43 after battling motor neurone disease since 2013.

The cortege will make its way to Ibrox Stadium, along Paisley Road West, for 13:00 where it will stop briefly outside the stadium front door.

Fans are expected to turn out in large numbers to pay their respects from the opposite side of the road.

The cortege will then proceed to Wellington Church for the funeral at 14:00 before a private, family service is held at Linn Crematorium.

Glasgow City Council has confirmed that Edmiston Drive will be closed from 12:00 to 13:30 because of the crowd expected to gather as the hearse drives past.

Ricksen was a fans' favourite during his six-year spell at Rangers after being signed by Dick Advocaat in 2000.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fernando Ricksen was captain as Rangers won the Scottish Premier League in 2005

He helped the club win the domestic cup double in 2002, the treble in 2003 and was captain for a trophy double in 2005.

In a statement released through Rangers, the player's family said they "would like to thank everyone who has paid their respects to Fernando over the last week".

The statement added: "It has been a source of comfort at a very difficult time."

Only family flowers are requested at Wellington Church.

After diagnosis in 2013, Ricksen spent his years battling motor neurone disease and campaigning and raising money to find a cure for the debilitating condition, which affects the nerves and causes weakness over time.

Fund-raising for research

His charity has raised over £1m in a bid to help scientists with research. Speaking to ITV News in June, when he used eye movements to talk via a computer, Ricksen urged those in sport to do more to help pressure drugs companies to find a cure.

"The sports world could put more pressure on the pharmaceutical companies," he said. "This disease is not lucrative enough so it has no priority.

"If tomorrow an MND epidemic came we would have a cure within a week. It's disgusting but a reality."