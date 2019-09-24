Image copyright Google

A dog walker is in hospital after being stabbed when two men approached him and tried to take his dog.

The 29-year-old man was walking his dog, a black Cane Corso, in Dawsholm Park, Maryhill, at about 07:00 on Tuesday morning when he was seriously assaulted.

His attackers ran towards Dawsholm Road. Emergency services took the man to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is in a serious condition.

The dog was not injured.

Det Sgt Alistair Donaldson said officers were trying to establish who was behind the attack.