Glasgow & West Scotland

Dog walker stabbed on morning walk through Glasgow park

  • 24 September 2019
Dawsholm Park entrance Image copyright Google

A dog walker is in hospital after being stabbed when two men approached him and tried to take his dog.

The 29-year-old man was walking his dog, a black Cane Corso, in Dawsholm Park, Maryhill, at about 07:00 on Tuesday morning when he was seriously assaulted.

His attackers ran towards Dawsholm Road. Emergency services took the man to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is in a serious condition.

The dog was not injured.

Det Sgt Alistair Donaldson said officers were trying to establish who was behind the attack.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The man was walking a black Cane Corso, similar to the one pictured

Related Topics