Police have appealed for witnesses after a man died after falling from the Erskine Bridge over the River Clyde.

Emergency services were called to the bridge at about 11:00 and the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the water by the Coastguard.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives are keen to trace a woman with a suitcase who was walking on the bridge at about the time the man fell.

Det Insp Ogilvie Ross said: "Our inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing to any witnesses to come forward to ensure we gather as much information as we can.

"I would appeal to anyone driving on the bridge shortly before 11:00 this morning who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us as they may have information that will assist our inquiries.

"I am also keen to trace a woman who was walking with a suitcase on the bridge, near the Old Kilpatrick side, around 11:00 this morning. I would also urge her to come forward to officers."