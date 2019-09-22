Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place in the Townhead area of Coatbridge

Two cars have been set on fire in the driveway of a house in Lanarkshire.

Police have described the incident in Coatbridge - which they said was a "terrifying experience" for the owners of the vehicles - as one of wilful fire-raising.

The Mercedes and BMW were set on fire in Tantallon Drive, Townhead, shortly before 02:00.

Firefighters extinguished the fire but both cars were extensively damaged as a result.

Det Sgt Graeme Lawrence said: "This was a terrifying experience for the owners of these vehicles.

"Inquiries are underway and I would ask anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning and saw or heard anything suspicious to contact Police Scotland."