Image copyright Google Image caption The 33ft cruiser had been moored on the River Leven at Balloch

A boat has been lost after it was deliberately set on fire in Balloch.

The attack on the 33ft cruiser at the River Leven moorings on Pier Road was discovered at about 00:30 on Saturday.

Police officers on patrol spotted the blaze. Firefighters were called to the incident and managed to put out the fire.

The boat was extensively damaged, however, and subsequently sank. Officers investigating the fire have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Andy Doherty said: "We believe this fire was started deliberately and are appealing for anyone who may have information or who may have seen anyone hanging around the River Leven Moorings either late on Friday evening or very early Saturday morning, to come forward."