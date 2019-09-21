Scottish independence group marks referendum anniversary
- 21 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Supporters of Scottish independence have gathered in Glasgow's George Square to mark the anniversary of the 2014 referendum.
The grassroots campaign Hope Over Fear has held the event each year, close to the 18 September date of the vote.
The referendum saw almost 45% of those taking part voting for independence, with just over 55% voting against.
Hope Over Fear campaigns for "independence and socialist policies in a new democratic republic".