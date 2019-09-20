Police officers assaulted in Ibrox crowd trouble

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The officers were injured when trouble flared in the away end at half time

Five police officers were assaulted after crowd trouble flared during Rangers' Europa League match against Feyenoord.

There were ugly scenes at half-time in the west stand of Ibrox, where fans of the Dutch side were seated.

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information, stills or footage about the incidents to contact the force.

A spokeswoman confirmed officers made four arrests in and around the stadium.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of a pyrotechnic and a 41-year-old man was charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

A 16-year-old was also arrested in connection with a number of offences.

All three are due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Separately, a 43-year-old man arrested for being drunk and incapable outside the ground and issued with a police warning.

Earlier on Thursday a 22-year-old man was arrested after a flare was set off in George Square. He was also arrested in connection with drugs offences.

The match, which Rangers won 1-0, featured an emotional tribute to late club legend Fernando Ricksen, who died on Wednesday after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.