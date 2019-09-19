Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Savage was found dead on Tuesday

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a 43-year-old man was found dead in a flat in Glasgow.

Steven Savage was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called to Halley Place in Yoker at about 17:00 on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and the death is now being treated as murder.

Police are appealing for witnesses to help establish the circumstances of the death and a motive for the killing.

Det Insp Gillian Faulds, of Police Scotland's Greater Glasgow Division, said: "Extensive police inquiries are ongoing into this death and officers are appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

"Detectives are also working to piece together Steven's last known movements.

"I would ask anyone who saw Steven in the local area of Yoker and Knightswood between Sunday and Tuesday to come forward to officers, as that information is essential to our continuing investigation."