Man guilty of car murder bid on teenager

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Murphy will be sentenced next month

A man has been convicted of attempting to murder a teenager after deliberately knocking him down in the east end of Glasgow.

Declan Murphy ploughed into his 19 year-old victim in May last year and sent him flying through the air.

Jurors heard claims Murphy's young passenger had earlier been stabbed by one of the victim's friends.

The teenager suffered a brain injury as well as fractures to his skull, jaw and cheekbone.

Murphy denied attempted murder but was arrested after the full incident in Parkhead was captured on CCTV.

The 24 year-old, of Parkhead, was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.

Footage played in court showed Murphy swerving his Mazda onto the opposite of the road and striking the victim.

The 19-year-old told jurors his next memory was waking up in hospital.

The teenager had been with two friends that night and they also had to dodge the vehicle.

'Serious harm'

One was accused of previously attacking a teenage boy in Murphy's car as well as hounding him on social media.

The passenger claimed during the trial the victim "basically ran in front" of the vehicle.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing put to him the 19 year-old had been "knocked right up into the air" and "above the roof of the car".

Judge Lord Mulholland stepped in to ask the witness: "Are you saying the car did not hit him?"

The witness replied: "I just remember him running in front of it and he got hit."

The passenger insisted he had been "scared" on seeing his alleged attacker.

But, Murphy's advocate John McElroy put to him: "How can you explain what is on the video?"

The witness said: "I don't really know."

Lord Mulholland deferred sentencing for reports.

He told Murphy: "It is plain you drove at a group of young men and it is clear that you intended to do them serious harm. You attempted to murder one of them."