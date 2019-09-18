Woman sexually assaulted in Clydebank park tunnel
A 37-year-old woman suffered a serious sexual assault after being attacked by a man in a tunnel leading to a public park in West Dunbartonshire.
The attack happened in Canberra Avenue, near Clydebank's Recreational Park, at about 22:45 on Tuesday.
Police said her attacker was about 5ft 2in tall with shoulder-length dark hair and had glasses.
He was wearing black jeans, a grey hooded top and black/pink Nike trainers.
Det Insp Scott Hamilton, of Clydebank CID, said: "We're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any relevant information.
"Similarly, if anyone has seen a man fitting this description in that area please contact us."