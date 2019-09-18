Man knifed to death after being labelled a 'grass'

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Joseph McIntyre will be sentenced next month

A man who was brutally killed in Glasgow had been labelled a "grass", a court has heard.

Darren Sinclair was stabbed through the heart and his body left on wasteland in Drumchapel last November.

Mr Sinclair was lured to his death by Joseph McIntyre, 35, and Robert Dunn, 20.

The 27-year-old was said to have been attacked months earlier causing him a brain injury and spoke to police about the incident.

This led to graffiti being daubed in the area including: "Sinky's a grass."

A jury heard McIntyre had earlier been in contact with an individual known to those allegedly behind the previous attack.

Mr Sinclair died having suffered 10 stab wounds.

'Isolated spot'

The pair each separately confessed to what happened and, while in hiding, McIntyre also told a 10-year-old girl he had stabbed someone.

McIntyre was convicted of murder and Dunn was found guilty of culpable homicide following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

They will be sentenced next month.

Jurors heard how Mr Sinclair had allegedly been assaulted earlier in 2018 and later spoke to police before leaving for England.

But, he returned to Drumchapel two days before his death and attended a local fireworks display on 5 November.

The court heard people were "concerned" about his safety as there had been rumours of a "price" being on his head.

The trial was told Mr Sinclair visited a bookmakers that night and McIntyre was spotted peering in a window looking for him.

In her closing speech, prosecutor Jane Farquharson QC said McIntyre was then "never far away" from Mr Sinclair.

The court heard claims McIntyre may have agreed to get involved in the killing as he was "skint".

Both McIntyre and Dunn ended up with Mr Sinclair at a "remote, dark isolated spot" in the area at about 00:30.

Image caption Darren Sinclair's body was found on waste ground in Drumchapel

Miss Farquharson said there was a "cold, calculated and quite sinister aspect" to the killing.

Mr Sinclair also received a "significant" slash across the face.

He was found by a passer-by later that morning, near Kinfauns Drive, but never recovered.

After the murder, prosecutors said McIntyre dumped a knife, changed the colour of his hair and grew a beard to try and avoid detection.

The killer remained at large and on being told Mr Sinclair had died, McIntyre stated: "That is what you get for being a grass."

He ended up living with a friend - and went on to admit to a young girl what happened.

The child recalled: "He told me that he had stabbed somebody. He was sad, but angry at the same time."

Dunn - who had also faced a murder charge - was described after the attack as "pure shaking".

The court was also told that DNA linked both men to the crime.

'Painful and distressing'

Members of Mr McIntyre's family sobbed and hugged each other after the verdict.

Lord Kinclaven remanded the pair in custody.

Sentencing was deferred until next month for reports.

Det Supt Mark Bell, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Darren was a vulnerable young man who was lured to his pre-planned and violent death.

"Darren was a father, son and brother and was much loved by his family.

"Nobody deserves to die in this way and we hope that today's verdict will give the family some comfort in what has been a painful and distressing time for them."