Man to face trial over republican parade 'assault'

A 34-year-old man is to stand trial charged with attacking a man after a republican march in Glasgow.

Christopher Reddin is accused of assaulting Leslie Auld in the city's London Road on Saturday 7 September.

Prosecutors allege Mr Reddin punched Mr Auld on the head in an offence said to have been aggravated by religious prejudice.

Mr Reddin, of Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, pled not guilty to the charge at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Michael Anderson set a trial for January next year and Mr Reddin was granted bail meantime.

Two republican marches were held in Glasgow on the same day.

There were counter demonstrations at both marches but they were quickly contained by police. Eleven people were charged with a variety of offences.